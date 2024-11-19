- Home
- Pakistan
- ECP sets Dec 3 deadline to end Sheikupura by-poll drive, warns of legal consequences to violators
ECP Sets Dec 3 Deadline To End Sheikupura By-poll Drive, Warns Of Legal Consequences To Violators
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday directed candidates contesting the by-election in PP-139 Sheikupura-IV to end their election campaigns by midnight on December 3rd, 2024, and warned that violations of the code of conduct could result in up to two years of imprisonment or fines of up to Rs100,000, or both.
Citing Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, which bans public meetings and processions 48 hours before the December 5th election, an ECP spokesperson confirmed the restriction applies until midnight Dec 3, following the poll’s conclusion.
She said the election campaign for the PP-139 Sheikupura-IV by-election shall come to end at midnight between December 3rd and 4th, 2024.
The spokesperson urged political parties and candidates to adhere to the legal provisions and exercise self-restraint to ensure the poll is conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner on December 5th, 2024.
Recent Stories
No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Artificial price hike to be curbed with iron hand: DC2 minutes ago
-
Valuables burnt in house fire2 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme2 minutes ago
-
Pak, Germany agree to strengthen collaboration in renewable energy2 minutes ago
-
Two injured in gas cylinder blast2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders steps to check tobacco use at public places2 minutes ago
-
SCP dismisses petition challenging extension of COAS tenure3 minutes ago
-
Khwaja Asif, Governor Tessori visit Ppavilions, stalls in IDEAS 20243 minutes ago
-
36 shops sealed over time violation12 minutes ago
-
DPO, DC hold open court12 minutes ago
-
PTI's agitation politics: A threat to democracy, economic development12 minutes ago
-
Man held for hoax call23 minutes ago