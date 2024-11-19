ECP sets Dec 3 deadline to end Sheikupura by-poll drive, warns of legal consequences to violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday directed candidates contesting the by-election in PP-139 Sheikupura-IV to end their election campaigns by midnight on December 3rd, 2024, and warned that violations of the code of conduct could result in up to two years of imprisonment or fines of up to Rs100,000, or both.

Citing Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, which bans public meetings and processions 48 hours before the December 5th election, an ECP spokesperson confirmed the restriction applies until midnight Dec 3, following the poll’s conclusion.

She said the election campaign for the PP-139 Sheikupura-IV by-election shall come to end at midnight between December 3rd and 4th, 2024.

The spokesperson urged political parties and candidates to adhere to the legal provisions and exercise self-restraint to ensure the poll is conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner on December 5th, 2024.