Open Menu

ECP Sets Dec 3 Deadline To End Sheikupura By-poll Drive, Warns Of Legal Consequences To Violators

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ECP sets Dec 3 deadline to end Sheikupura by-poll drive, warns of legal consequences to violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday directed candidates contesting the by-election in PP-139 Sheikupura-IV to end their election campaigns by midnight on December 3rd, 2024, and warned that violations of the code of conduct could result in up to two years of imprisonment or fines of up to Rs100,000, or both.

Citing Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, which bans public meetings and processions 48 hours before the December 5th election, an ECP spokesperson confirmed the restriction applies until midnight Dec 3, following the poll’s conclusion.

She said the election campaign for the PP-139 Sheikupura-IV by-election shall come to end at midnight between December 3rd and 4th, 2024.

The spokesperson urged political parties and candidates to adhere to the legal provisions and exercise self-restraint to ensure the poll is conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner on December 5th, 2024.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan December 2017 PP-139

Recent Stories

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

1 hour ago
 Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

3 hours ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

5 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

5 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

6 hours ago
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

6 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

10 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

18 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan