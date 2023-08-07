Open Menu

ECP Sets Final Deadline For Scrutiny Committee's Foreign Funding Report

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 08:27 PM

ECP sets final deadline for Scrutiny Committee's Foreign Funding Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for the Scrutiny Committee by ten days to submit their report on foreign funding of other political parties, making it mandatory for the committee to meet this final deadline and present the report to the Election Commission.

Under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, a meeting was held where the decision was made. Esteemed members of the Election Commission, along with the Secretary of the Election Commission, the Special Secretary of the Election Commission, and the Legal Team, attended the meeting, according to the spokesman.

The Commission has instructed its law wing to refer all private complaints currently under consideration in various courts to the respective high courts for urgent hearings and decisions. The aim is to ensure prompt verdicts and effective implementation on these complaints.

During the meeting, the Election Commission instructed the legal team to provide guidance on the official publication of digital population census figures and discuss future regulations for the Commission in line with the constitution and laws. The Election Commission's meeting will reconvene at 11:30 AM.

