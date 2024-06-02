ECP Sets June 6 Date For PTI Intra-party Election Case Hearing
Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled June 6 for the hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party election case, following its removal from the agenda on May 30 due to the unavailability of a bench.
The Election Commission has sent notices to Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Gohar Ali and Raoof Hassan.
