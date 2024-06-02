ECP sets June 6 date for PTI intra-party election case hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled June 6 for the hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party election case, following its removal from the agenda on May 30 due to the unavailability of a bench.

The Election Commission has sent notices to Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Gohar Ali and Raoof Hassan.