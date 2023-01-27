UrduPoint.com

ECP Sets March 16 As Date For By-polls On Vacant Seats Of PTI

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2023 | 04:06 PM

ECP sets March 16 as date for by-polls on vacant seats of PTI

The Election watchdog has said that the candidates could file their nomination papers between February 6-8.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2023) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced that it would hold by-polls on 33 vacant National Assembly seats on March 16.

The ECP said that the candidates could file their nomination papers between February 6-8.

The latest reports said that the Names of the candidates wouldl be published on February 9 and the returning officers (RO) would conduct the scrutiny of the nomination papers till February 13.

February 16, it said is the last date to file appeals against the RO’s decision on the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers.

As per the election schedule, the last date for the appellate tribunal to decide on the appeals is February 20. The revised list of candidates would be published on February 21.

The election watchdog said that the last date to withdraw candidature and release of revised list of candidates would be February 22 and the election symbols will be allotted on February 23 and the polls woukd be held on March 16.

The development took place days after the ECP de-notified the PTI MNAs after NA speaker accepted their resignations in different phases.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan February March Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this m ..

PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this month

2 hours ago
 US funding to improve civilian law enforcement cap ..

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement capacity: Donald Blome

3 hours ago
 Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

4 hours ago
 Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14- ..

Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

4 hours ago
 Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Swede ..

Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

5 hours ago
 PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.