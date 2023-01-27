ECP sets March 16 as date for by-polls on vacant seats of PTI

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Election watchdog has said that the candidates could file their nomination papers between February 6-8.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2023) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced that it would hold by-polls on 33 vacant National Assembly seats on March 16.

The ECP said that the candidates could file their nomination papers between February 6-8.

The latest reports said that the Names of the candidates wouldl be published on February 9 and the returning officers (RO) would conduct the scrutiny of the nomination papers till February 13.

February 16, it said is the last date to file appeals against the RO’s decision on the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers.

As per the election schedule, the last date for the appellate tribunal to decide on the appeals is February 20. The revised list of candidates would be published on February 21.

The election watchdog said that the last date to withdraw candidature and release of revised list of candidates would be February 22 and the election symbols will be allotted on February 23 and the polls woukd be held on March 16.

The development took place days after the ECP de-notified the PTI MNAs after NA speaker accepted their resignations in different phases.