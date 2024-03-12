ECP Sets March 26 Hearing For Gandapur Disqualification Petition
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 11:09 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted the petition to disqualify Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and set the formal hearing for March 26 after the preliminary hearings
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted the petition to disqualify Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and set the formal hearing for March 26 after the preliminary hearings.
A two-member bench of the Election Commission comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi issued a notice to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).
The bench directed the District Election Commission of DI Khan to submit a report concerning false statements on 735 kanal property in the nomination papers and allegations of asset concealment by Gandapur before March 26.
In the preliminary hearing on the application filed by Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI) Kafeel Nizami, the bench was informed that 735 kanals of land in DI Khan had been temporarily transferred to Ali Amin Gandapur, despite Asif Khan being the original owner of the land.
According to the written decision, based on the asset details provided by Ali Amin in 2020, he acquired a Land Cruiser vehicle by selling the same land, which makes him ineligible for the Provincial Assembly seat due to false information.
It's worth noting that the Election Commission received a petition against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for purportedly concealing assets.
Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) Kafeel Nizami moved the application stating Ali Amin Gandapur made false statements regarding his property in the nomination papers.
By doing this, he added Ali Amin Gandapur is no more Sadiq and Amin. The petition requested the ECP to disqualify Gandpur as the chief minister.
Recent Stories
Woman injured in cylinder blast
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC
Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held
Special counsel grilled over report that questioned Biden's memory
IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February
Stocks rise after US inflation data doesn't change rate outlook
Novacare to open Pakistan’s first internationally affiliated hospital in 2026
Bike lifter gang busted, three held
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman injured in cylinder blast3 minutes ago
-
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC3 minutes ago
-
Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held3 minutes ago
-
IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad2 minutes ago
-
Novacare to open Pakistan’s first internationally affiliated hospital in 20262 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter gang busted, three held2 minutes ago
-
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan1 hour ago
-
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital1 hour ago
-
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing1 hour ago
-
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif1 hour ago
-
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP1 hour ago
-
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad1 hour ago