ECP Sets March 26 Hearing For Gandapur Disqualification Petition

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 11:09 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted the petition to disqualify Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and set the formal hearing for March 26 after the preliminary hearings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted the petition to disqualify Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and set the formal hearing for March 26 after the preliminary hearings.

A two-member bench of the Election Commission comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi issued a notice to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The bench directed the District Election Commission of DI Khan to submit a report concerning false statements on 735 kanal property in the nomination papers and allegations of asset concealment by Gandapur before March 26.

In the preliminary hearing on the application filed by Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI) Kafeel Nizami, the bench was informed that 735 kanals of land in DI Khan had been temporarily transferred to Ali Amin Gandapur, despite Asif Khan being the original owner of the land.

According to the written decision, based on the asset details provided by Ali Amin in 2020, he acquired a Land Cruiser vehicle by selling the same land, which makes him ineligible for the Provincial Assembly seat due to false information.

It's worth noting that the Election Commission received a petition against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for purportedly concealing assets.

Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) Kafeel Nizami moved the application stating Ali Amin Gandapur made false statements regarding his property in the nomination papers.

By doing this, he added Ali Amin Gandapur is no more Sadiq and Amin. The petition requested the ECP to disqualify Gandpur as the chief minister.

