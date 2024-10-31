ECP sets midnight deadline to end PB-08 Sibi by-election campaigns

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Thursday that campaigning for the PB-08 Sibi by-election on November 14 must end by midnight falling on November 12 and 13, and warned strict consequences for any violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Thursday that campaigning for the PB-08 Sibi by-election on November 14 must end by midnight falling on November 12 and 13, and warned strict consequences for any violations.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson in a statement urged political parties and candidates to adhere to the law and exercise self-restraint to ensure that the poll on November 14, 2024, is conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner.

The Commission warned that anyone violating these legal provisions may face imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to one hundred thousand rupees, or both.

The ECP has reminded candidates (contesting the by-election in PB-08, Sibi), about Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, which prohibits any public meetings or processions in the constituency during a period of 48 hours ending at midnight following to conclusion of polls.