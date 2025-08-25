ECP Sets October 5 For PP-73 Sargodha By-election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Monday that polling for the by-election in PP-73 Sargodha—vacated following the disqualification of Member of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Ansar Iqbal—will be held on October 5.
According to the timeline issued by the ECP, returning officers will publish public notices on August 28. Nomination papers are to be filed between September 1 and 3, with the provisional list of candidates released on September 3. Scrutiny of nomination papers will conclude by September 8. Appeals against acceptance or rejection must be submitted by September 11, and decisions on those appeals will be announced by September 15. The final list of candidates will be published the same day, while September 16 is the deadline for withdrawal of candidatures.
Election symbols will be allotted on September 17.
To ensure transparent and efficient conduct of the polls, the ECP has appointed key officials to oversee the process. Rana Shahid Imran, Deputy Director (Technical) and CEO of SWMC Sargodha, will serve as the Returning Officer (RO).
Deputy Commissioner Capt ® Muhammad Waseem has been designated as the District Returning Officer (DRO) for PP-73. Malik Muhammad Tahir, Secretary of the District Regional Transport Authority, and Muhammad Shafqat Hussain Shah, Assistant Director (Litigation) at CEO, DEA Sargodha, will serve as Assistant Returning Officers (AROs).
