ECP Sets Sept 10 As Last Date To Apply For Postal Ballot

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ECP sets Sept 10 as last date to apply for postal ballot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday fixed September 10 as last date for submission of forms for postal ballot papers in Constituencies NA-22 Mardan, NA24 Charsadda, NA31 Peshawar and NA45 Kurram for government employees and their families performing duties in other districts.

According to ECP, the facility would also be provided to those with disability and having a special logo on CNIC issued by the NADRA and jail inmates registered as voters in these constituencies.

It said employees performing security duty on polling day, having their votes registered in these constituencies could also apply for postal ballots within three days of receiving their duty orders by submitting a form with their respective returning officers.

The application forms can be obtained from the offices of returning officers concerned or downloaded from the Election Commission of Pakistan website. These applications would be submitted with returning officers only after approval and verification of the head of the department.

The ECP further said that those obtaining the postal ballot papers would not be allowed to cast their votes directly at polling stations.

