ECP sets up 109 display centres in Naushehroferoze district

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :District Election Officer (DEO) Niaz Ahmed on Tuesday said that 109 display centers had been established in the district for verification of data in voters' lists.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, Niaz expressed these views while talking to media persons during a visit to the display center set up in Government Main Sindhi Primary school.

The DEO urged the people to visit the display centre of their respective area and register their name in provisional voters' lists, and fill form 15 for correction. The form should be submitted to officer in-charge of the centre.

He said that provisional voters' lists were put on display at different centers from May 21 and remain there till June 19.

Sharing data about Local Body elections, Niaz said that the number of registered voters in the district was 924,445 including 503,566 male and 420,879 female voters for which 2,086 polling booths were set up in 692 polling stations.

He said that Naushehroferoze district consists of two municipal committees, nine town committees and 85 union councils for which 2,024 candidates would contest election, while 56 candidates had already been elected unopposed.

The DEO said that to ensure fair and transparent elections 20 Returning Officers, 40 Assistant Returning Officers and five monitoring teams were formed, while printing of ballot papers was in process.