ECP sets up 1104 display centres to check voters' lists

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner Bahawalpur Muhammad Shahid on Thursday said that the total number of registered voters in the division was 6,843,781, and 1,104 display centers had been established for the people to check their vote.

While talking to media persons, he said that, the display centers were set up in schools which would remain open on Saturdays and Sundays, adding that the citizens could check or register their vote from May 21 to June 19.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will release the final voters' lists on August 12," he said.

The regional election commissioner said that the ECP was a constitutional body and its Primary responsibility was to conduct general elections, local body elections and presidential elections in a transparent manner under the Article 218 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that no election could be possible without voters. In 2019, the voters' lists were corrected from data collected through door to door. Based on this, the ECP updated the lists and prepared initial lists. "These electoral rolls have been displayed in display centres all over the country", he said.

Shahid said that the citizens could check the lists at those centres from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The lists, he added, would remain on display till June 19.

He urged the citizens to check their Names and the names of their family members in the initial lists, and ask for correction in case there was any error.

He said that any citizen could register his vote directly in the regional offices of the ECP.

The citizens could check their vote by messaging their CNIC number to 8300, he added.

Shahid said that the total population of Bahawalpur district was 3,669,176 and the number of registered voters was 2,246,456. He said that 297 display centres had been established there.

Similarly, the total population of Bahawalnagar district was 2,975,656 and the number of registered voters was 1,754,334. Moreover, 409 display centres had been established there, he said.

Talking about Rahim Yar Khan, he said, the total population was 4,807,762 and the total number of registered voters was 2,842,991.