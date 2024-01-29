ECP Sets Up 15,697 Polling Stations In KP
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up 15,697 polling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a summary released here.
There were 4,810 polling stations for men and 4,289 for women while 6,601 were the combined polling stations.
Apart from this, the ECP has also established 47077 polling booths including 26,147 male and 20,930 female.
