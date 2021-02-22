UrduPoint.com
ECP Sets Up 39 Centres For Voters Form Submission In Multan District

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

ECP sets up 39 centres for voters form submission in Multan district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) established thirty-nine centres for submission of different forms to facilitate public.

In a statement issued here on Monday District Election Commissioner (1) Saleem Akhtar said that CEP has set up centres at assistant registration offices for submission of 21, 22 and 23 forms.

He stated that people could get their votes registered, transferred, exclusion and correction in Names at these centres.

The vote can only be registered at one's permanent or temporary address under section 27 of Election Act 2017, the statement said.

More Stories From Pakistan

