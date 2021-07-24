ECP sets up 4 polling stations for general election in AJK on July 25

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 239 people from Jammu and Kashmir will cast their votes at the 4 polling stations set up by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for July 25 general elections in Azad Kashmir.

An official of the District Election Commission informed here on Saturday that 190 votes were registered for Azad Kashmir and 49 for Jammu.

The voters for Azad Kashmir would cast their votes at Government Primary school Achar Gaho near Filtration Plant Jamshoro road, Government Primary School GOR Colony and Government Boys Primary School Hali Road near Old Sabzi Mandi.

For the 49 voters the polling station has been set up at Government Boys Primary School Hali Road near Old Sabzi Mandi.

The official informed that all arrangements for the election had been finalized.

According to him, 20 policemen would be deployed at each of the stations.

The polling would start at 9 am and conclude at 5 pm.