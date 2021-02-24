UrduPoint.com
ECP Sets Up Centers In Peshawar To Facilitate People On Vote Registration, Correction

Wed 24th February 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up centers in seven tehsils of district Peshawar to facilitate people in fresh registration of votes, transfer of votes and correction in Names and addresses for upcoming local bodies elections.

According to a press release issued by the ECP, people may visit any of these centers for submitting form no 21 which is meant for vote registration and transfer, form-22 for deletion of votes and form no 23 for correction in particulars in order to ensure maximum participation by voters in the forthcoming local bodies election.

The relevant form could also be obtained from the district election commissioner office. The seven centers had been set up at Malik Plaza Kohat Road Peshawar, ASDEO Office Mathra circle, ASDEO Office GPO Choli Bala Pachgai Road, ASDEO Office Circle Office Daudzai, ASDEO Office Chughal Pura, ASDEO office Town-4 Peshawar, ASDEO Office circle Mattani, ASDEO Office Circle Badbhar, ASDEO office Circle Hayatabad, ADEO Office Cantt Railway Quarters, ASDEO Office City Circle and office of the DEO Hassan Khail Near DC office Khyber Road Peshawar.

