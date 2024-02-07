Open Menu

ECP Sets Up Complaint Desk For Women, Minorities, Physically Challenged Voters

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 08:19 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan has established a complaint desk for the convenience of women, physically challenged voters and voters belonging to minority communities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has established a complaint desk for the convenience of women, physically challenged voters and voters belonging to minority communities.

The voters including women, physically challenged persons and those belonging to minority communities can register their complaint on 99205338021 or 99202624021 while on WhatsApp 0327-5056610.

