Open Menu

ECP Sets Up Control Room For NA 213 By Election Cmplaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ECP sets up Control Room for NA 213 by election cmplaints

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up a monitoring control room at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh for the monitoring of the by-elections scheduled to be held at National Assembly's constituency NA-213 Umerkot.

According to the statement issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Provincial Monitoring Control Room will function uninterruptedly from 9 am to 5 pm.

The candidates as well as people of the constituency have to lodge their complaints at the telephone number 021-99205338 and email pmcrsindh@gmail.

com.

The monitoring control center will issue timely instructions to the monitoring teams for immediate redressal of complaints and action.

Apart from this, the monitoring department has been made efficient, modern, fast and in accordance with international standards to prevent violation of the code of conduct and to ensure strict action against the violators.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fract ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..

4 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink ..

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..

21 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ..

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

27 minutes ago
 vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate A ..

Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..

29 minutes ago
 Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengt ..

Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

34 minutes ago
 Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punj ..

Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab

41 minutes ago
OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ..

OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!

44 minutes ago
 UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities ..

UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide

49 minutes ago
 EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Z ..

EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ ..

49 minutes ago
 UHS approves academia-industry expo, summer camps, ..

UHS approves academia-industry expo, summer camps, and revival of grand rounds

52 minutes ago
 SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah ..

SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah Police to SSSD

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel

AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan