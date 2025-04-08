ECP Sets Up Control Room For NA 213 By Election Cmplaints
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up a monitoring control room at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh for the monitoring of the by-elections scheduled to be held at National Assembly's constituency NA-213 Umerkot.
According to the statement issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Provincial Monitoring Control Room will function uninterruptedly from 9 am to 5 pm.
The candidates as well as people of the constituency have to lodge their complaints at the telephone number 021-99205338 and email pmcrsindh@gmail.
com.
The monitoring control center will issue timely instructions to the monitoring teams for immediate redressal of complaints and action.
Apart from this, the monitoring department has been made efficient, modern, fast and in accordance with international standards to prevent violation of the code of conduct and to ensure strict action against the violators.
