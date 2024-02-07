ECP Sets Up Election City For Rapid Results Sharing
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 06:55 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established an Election City in its premises, equipped with the latest technology to swiftly disseminate election results of 855 constituencies to the media
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established an Election City in its premises, equipped with the latest technology to swiftly disseminate election results of 855 Constituencies to the media.
Briefing media, Director of Information Technology, Muhammad Khizer Aziz said that a comprehensive strategy was in place to receive election results via WhatsApp, email, and fax.
He mentioned that the ECP had also set up an alternative website to ensure uninterrupted dissemination of results in case of any disruptions.
Election Management System (EMS) will operate if internet connectivity is unavailable, with satellite communication had also been deployed in some areas facing connectivity issues.
The EMS comprises two components, he said adding that the initial capture of results through photos (of results) by the Presiding Officer, followed by the swift transmission to the respective Returning Officer to Form-45 for onward transmission to ECP and media.
In case of connectivity issues, the results would be compiled threw off line modules.
Presiding officers in all constituencies have been instructed to photograph Form 45 and send it to their respective Returning Officers.
The Returning Officers will then compile the results on Form-47 and share them with the media.
He said that media walls had been installed at each Returning Officer’s (RO) office to share results, while five media walls had been set up in the ECP Election City to offer continuous updates on the results of one national and four provincial assemblies.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..
Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again
Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections
Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary
Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari3 minutes ago
-
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox3 minutes ago
-
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Day3 minutes ago
-
Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys3 minutes ago
-
Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections3 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to vote10 minutes ago
-
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program10 minutes ago
-
IGP visits polling station, reviews security arrangements10 minutes ago
-
ECP summons important meeting today41 minutes ago
-
DC visits different polling stations,inspects distribution of election material1 minute ago
-
EC Sindh terms video circulating on social media as fake1 minute ago
-
President Dr Arif Alvi visits Wafaqi Mohtasib’s office, gets briefing on redressal of complaints8 minutes ago