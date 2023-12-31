ECP sets up election monitoring centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to register public complaints for general election.

The ECP local chapter sources told APP that the centers had been established at provincial, divisional and district levels, extending beyond Islamabad, for swift resolution.

Sources said trained personnel had been deployed at the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to swiftly address and resolve complaints.

The control rooms will maintain communication with relevant personnel and stakeholders, including preliminary findings, Returning Officers and District Returning Officers.

Individuals can register complaints related to the general elections with EMCC staff by emailing complaints to [email protected] or sending them via WhatsApp to 0327-5050610.

A helpline at 111-327-000 has also been established for the convenience of complainants, operating initially from eight morning to six evening.