ECP Sets Up EMCC For Public Complaints Registration

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up the Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) to register and address public complaints during the 2024 general elections.

EMCCs have been established at provincial, divisional and district levels, extending beyond Islamabad, for the swift resolution of public complaints.

According to the spokesperson of the ECP, trained personnel are appointed in the EMCCs to swiftly address and resolve complaints.

The control room will maintain communication with relevant personnel and stakeholders, including preliminary findings, Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs).

He encouraged individuals to register complaints related to the general elections with EMCC Center staff by emailing complaints to [email protected] or sending them via WhatsApp to 0327-5050610. A helpline at 111-327-000 is established for the convenience of complainants, operating initially from 8 am to 6 pm.

Starting mid-January 2024, the center will operate 24/7 until the conclusion of polling day on February 8, and the completion of results. The control center is also equipped with social media and electronic media monitoring facilities. Complaints can be submitted through the fax number 051-9204403.

