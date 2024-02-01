ECP Sets Up Gender Desk At ECP Office Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Provincial Election Commission Balochistan has established a ‘gender desk’ established in the office of the Election Commissioner Quetta for the general elections.
According to the ECP spokesperson, the desk has been established for the immediate redressal of grievances of women, senior citizens, transgenders, persons with disabilities and minority communities.
The desk will be active from February 1 to Feb 10, he said adding that under the supervision of Assistant Director admin Madiha Saleem, the staff will be present in this desk all the time.
It added that for any kind of complaint related to the electoral process regarding the deprived sections of society can be contacted on the telephone number 081-9204413.
