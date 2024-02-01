Open Menu

ECP Sets Up Gender Desk At ECP Office Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM

ECP sets up gender desk at ECP office Quetta

Provincial Election Commission Balochistan has established a ‘gender desk’ established in the office of the Election Commissioner Quetta for the general elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Provincial Election Commission Balochistan has established a ‘gender desk’ established in the office of the Election Commissioner Quetta for the general elections.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the desk has been established for the immediate redressal of grievances of women, senior citizens, transgenders, persons with disabilities and minority communities.

The desk will be active from February 1 to Feb 10, he said adding that under the supervision of Assistant Director admin Madiha Saleem, the staff will be present in this desk all the time.

It added that for any kind of complaint related to the electoral process regarding the deprived sections of society can be contacted on the telephone number 081-9204413.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Quetta Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan February Women All From

Recent Stories

Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance t ..

Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties

7 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..

14 minutes ago
 KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills o ..

KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..

14 minutes ago
 EUM unveils Innovation Centre

EUM unveils Innovation Centre

17 minutes ago
 Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in L ..

Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety conce ..

17 minutes ago
Four held, over 300 kites confiscated

Four held, over 300 kites confiscated

14 minutes ago
 President asks chambers to support women entrepren ..

President asks chambers to support women entrepreneurs in availing low interest ..

20 minutes ago
 Health dept witnesses improvement in healthcare se ..

Health dept witnesses improvement in healthcare services: Dr Jogezai

14 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for elections

Meeting reviews arrangements for elections

14 minutes ago
 Terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh with accomplic ..

Terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh with accomplice killed in D.I Khan: ISPR

14 minutes ago
 Education Minister call for enhancing Pak-Qatar bi ..

Education Minister call for enhancing Pak-Qatar bilateral ties

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan