ECP Sets Up Gender Desk At PEC Office To Address Complaints Of Women, Transgenders
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has established a gender desk at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner in Karachi for general elections which will continue to work round the clock till February 10.
According to a spokesperson of the provincial election commissioner, the desk has been established to address complaints of women, senior citizens, transgenders, special persons and minorities.
The spokesperson said that any complaint about neglected segments of the society about elections could be lodged on phone numbers 021-99205338 and 021-99202624.
Recent Stories
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5100 Police personnel to depute in Polling Stations throught Sukkur: SSP1 second ago
-
Seven Pakistani firms to participate in US power sports trade show12 seconds ago
-
Departments given time-lines for ADP formulation20 minutes ago
-
Five 'criminals' arrested20 minutes ago
-
HESCO detects 404 more connections including 4 commercial entities involved in power theft20 minutes ago
-
Nosheen Iftikhar advocates women's empowerment in political arenas40 minutes ago
-
5819 police personnel to be deployed at polling stations in Peshawar40 minutes ago
-
12th annual kitchen gardening festival Feb 450 minutes ago
-
ETPB land retrieved50 minutes ago
-
27 candidates contesting general elections for NA-5150 minutes ago
-
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections56 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits different areas to review arrangements to facilitate tourists1 hour ago