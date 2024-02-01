Open Menu

ECP Sets Up Gender Desk At PEC Office To Address Complaints Of Women, Transgenders

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has established a gender desk at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner in Karachi for general elections which will continue to work round the clock till February 10.

According to a spokesperson of the provincial election commissioner, the desk has been established to address complaints of women, senior citizens, transgenders, special persons and minorities.

The spokesperson said that any complaint about neglected segments of the society about elections could be lodged on phone numbers 021-99205338 and 021-99202624.

