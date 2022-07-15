UrduPoint.com

ECP Sets Up Special Control Rooms To Monitor Punjab By-elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ECP sets up special control rooms to monitor Punjab by-elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up special control rooms to monitor by-elections, being held in 20 Constituencies of Punjab assembly on Sunday.

According to ECP, separate special control rooms have been established at central and provincial levels. The control rooms would continue working till compilation of polling results.

Returning officers, relevant deputy commissioners, representatives of police, Rangers and Pak Army would be present in the control rooms to deal with any emergency.

The control rooms would promptly resolve election related complaints. Complaints could be registered in central control room Islamabad at 051-9210837; 051-9204403; 051-9204402; 051-9210838. Complaint could also be communicated through fax number 051-9204404 and email; ddmonitoringisb@gmail.comProvincial control room, Lahore could be contacted at landline telephone 042-99212620; 042-99212209 and email pecpunjabcontrolroom@gmail.com

