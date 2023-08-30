ECP should announce date of general election: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan leaders Chaudhry Babar

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan leaders Chaudhry Babar and Javida Hamad Khan Wednesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should announce the date of the general elections by making new constituencies

In a statement issued here, they said that Muslim League-N was active in Balochistan under the leadership of Provincial President Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel.

They said important political and tribal figures were being contacted to join the party.

They said that whenever the Muslim League (N) came to power, it laid a net of development works across the country.

This is the reason why Muslim League (N) has emerged as the largest political party in the country today, they said and added that Muslim League-N Balochistan was ready to take part in the general elections whenever the Election Commission announces the date so the PML-N would get success by participating fully in the elections across Balochistan.

They said, God willing, the coming time belongs to the PML-N and the party could form governments in the federation and provinces including Balochistan.

The party leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will soon come to Pakistan and lead the election campaign, they said.

