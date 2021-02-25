UrduPoint.com
ECP Should Be Independent, More Powerful: Sirajul Haq

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

ECP should be independent, more powerful: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the Election Commission should be independent and more powerful.

While talking to the media at Mansoora on Thursday, he said that every institution should work within its ambit. Earlier, Sirajul Haq, along with the party's Secretary General Ameerul Azim and Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif, inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Mansoora. He issued directions to the JI workers across country to plant at least one sapling each in their homes, gardens or anywhere during the spring season.

Sirajul Haq said that if voted to power, the JI would put the country on the right track.

To a question by a reporter, he said the government should devise a policy for the liberation of occupied Kashmir.

He said the JI would hold a big rally on Friday, Feb 26, in Bahawalpur against inflation, unemployment and interest-based economy.

