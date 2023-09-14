ECP should not delay elections after completing delimitation: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that leaders of different political parties had been demanding the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections after completing the delimitation of constituencies

The ECP should not delay the elections after finishing the task of delimitation in December this year, he said while talking to a private television channel.

To a question, he said the ECP would be in a position to hold the general elections in January or February 2024.

As regards the cipher issue, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were found involved in breaching the diplomatic norms.

Naaz Baluch of the Pakistan Peoples Party said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had asked the ECP to conduct elections in the 90 days period.

She said elections wes the only solution to strengthen political, democratic and economic system of the country.

She said there was a dire need to address issue of inflation being faced by the common man.