Open Menu

ECP Should Not Delay Elections After Completing Delimitation: Ahsan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ECP should not delay elections after completing delimitation: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that leaders of different political parties had been demanding the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections after completing the delimitation of Constituencies.

The ECP should not delay the elections after finishing the task of delimitation in December this year, he said while talking to a private television channel.

To a question, he said the ECP would be in a position to hold the general elections in January or February 2024.

As regards the cipher issue, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were found involved in breaching the diplomatic norms.

Naaz Baluch of the Pakistan Peoples Party said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had asked the ECP to conduct elections in the 90 days period.

She said elections wes the only solution to strengthen political, democratic and economic system of the country.

She said there was a dire need to address issue of inflation being faced by the common man.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Election Commission Of Pakistan Man Pakistan Peoples Party January February December Muslim TV Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

25 illegal immigrants arrested in Islamabad

25 illegal immigrants arrested in Islamabad

23 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid M ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

23 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours 10th SGCA winne ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours 10th SGCA winners

38 minutes ago
 Experts at IGCF 2023 discuss sustainable agricultu ..

Experts at IGCF 2023 discuss sustainable agriculture, global climate action, and ..

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah’s DGR leads global dialogues on cross-cu ..

Sharjah’s DGR leads global dialogues on cross-cultural education, water securi ..

54 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task For ..

Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio

46 minutes ago
LEAs, intel operation launched against Gold smuggl ..

LEAs, intel operation launched against Gold smuggling mafia

46 minutes ago
 PPP focusing on stability of national economy: Sha ..

PPP focusing on stability of national economy: Shazia Marri

46 minutes ago
 ECP should not delay elections after completing de ..

ECP should not delay elections after completing delimitation: Pakistan Muslim Le ..

46 minutes ago
 PFA intensifies crackdown against sugar smuggling; ..

PFA intensifies crackdown against sugar smuggling; seizes two trucks

46 minutes ago
 Arab Strategy Forum session explores political shi ..

Arab Strategy Forum session explores political shifts and global economic trends

1 hour ago
 AJK govt takes due initiatives to address public i ..

AJK govt takes due initiatives to address public issues on priority: PM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan