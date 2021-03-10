ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said despite of having solid evidences regarding the senate elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should not issue notification about the victory of Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Talking to a private news channel, he said ECP decision about Yousaf Raza Gillani was against the spirit of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

The minister said everyone knew that overwhelming malpractices of the opposition during the recent senate elections which was evident that senate elections were not held in transparent manner.