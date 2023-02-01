UrduPoint.com

ECP Should Organize Transparent Elections In KP, Punjab: Legal Expert And Former Attorney General Of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali

Published February 01, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Legal expert and former attorney general of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali on Wednesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan should organize transparent elections for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies.

Talking to a private news channel, Ausaf further said the governors could announce the date for elections in both Punjab and KP, respectively.

