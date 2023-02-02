ECP should organize transparent elections in KP, Punjab: Ashtar Ausaf

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Legal expert and former attorney general of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali on Wednesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan should organize transparent elections for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies.

Talking to a private news channel, Ausaf further said the governors could announce the date for elections in both Punjab and KP, respectively.