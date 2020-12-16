UrduPoint.com
ECP Should Take Notice Of Govt’s Decision Of Holding Early Senate Elections, Says Fazlur Rehman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:56 PM

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of holding early Senate elections, says Fazlur Rehman

JUI-F Chief has criticized the federal government’s move for early elections in February instead of March, 2021, questioning that who has given this unconstitutional right to Imran Khan.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th , 2020) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Fazlur Rehman asked Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of the government’s decision to postpone Senate Elections.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it was an unconstitutional move by the PTI government.

“Who is Imran Khan to make this decision which is unconstitutional?,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked while talking to the reporters on Wednesday.

“Holding Senate elections through show of hands is constitutional,” the JUI-F Chief said, demanding fresh elections.

He said a true elected government should be brought into power.

“We don’t show all cards at the same time,” he further said. He questioned that who gave this unconstitutional right to Prime Minister Imran Khan for senate elections.

“If this government is not worried then why it has announced Senate elections before the due date,” said the JUI-F Chief.

On Dec 15th, 2020, Federal government decided to hold Senate elections in February insead of March 2021.

The government also decided to hold these election by show of hands. The sources said that the federal government would approach the Suprme Court for this matter, seeking extension in date for Senate elections.

The government, they said, would move the court a reference under Article 186 of the Constitution.

Senate Elections are due in March in 2021.

For show of hand, the PTI government needs legislation and amendment in the relevant laws and articles of the Constitution.

"The government will seek guidance from the top court regarding extension in Senate elections," said the sources.

It may be mentioned here that the opposition parties expressed wonders over government's decision of show of hands in Senate elections.

