ECP should take notice of horse trading in Senate polls: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Thursday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take notice of horse trading in the Senate elections.

Talking to a private news channel, she accused the opposition candidate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani for winning the general seat of Islamabad through illegal means.

The minister questioned over the victory of Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Gillani as it had no majority in the national assembly.