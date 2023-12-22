Open Menu

ECP Sindh Fixes Date For Scrutiny

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ECP Sindh fixes date for scrutiny

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh has set December 25 as the new date for scrutiny here on Friday.

According to a spokesman for ECP Sindh, the candidates, who were, earlier, invited for scrutiny on December 24 were then advised to visit ECP Sindh on December 25.

The decision was made given an announcement by the Election Commission of Pakistan to extend the date for nomination papers till 24 December.

