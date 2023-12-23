Open Menu

ECP Sindh Receives In All 1405 Nomination Papers So Far

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ECP Sindh receives in all 1405 nomination papers so far

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh has said that a total of 1405 nomination papers have been received so far from Karachi Division for the upcoming general elections in 2024, to be held on February 8.

According to a spokesman for ECP Sindh, out of 1405 nomination papers, 333 forms had been received for 22 seats in the National Assembly and 1072 forms for 47 seats in the Provincial Assembly.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly February From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Chris ..

PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Christian Staff

7 minutes ago
 Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricke ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

2 hours ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

3 hours ago
 Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

3 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

3 hours ago
PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

3 hours ago
 Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

4 hours ago
 Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

4 hours ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan