ECP Sindh receives in all 1405 nomination papers so far

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh has said that a total of 1405 nomination papers have been received so far from Karachi Division for the upcoming general elections in 2024, to be held on February 8.

According to a spokesman for ECP Sindh, out of 1405 nomination papers, 333 forms had been received for 22 seats in the National Assembly and 1072 forms for 47 seats in the Provincial Assembly.