ECP slams Pattan for "coordinated effort" to discredit national institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday dismissed NGO Pattan's allegations as "entirely baseless and false," alleging that the organization and its officials are involved in a coordinated campaign to tarnish the reputation of national institutions.

Firmly dismissing an interview of Pattan representatives aired on a private tv channel and a press release issued by the NGO on February 8, 2024, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson labeled them as "entirely baseless and false."

In a statement, an ECP spokesperson criticized the report for being published without consulting the institution, labeling it “part of a completely baseless and fabricated propaganda campaign.”

It would have been more appropriate to seek the Election Commission’s position before publishing the report.

The spokesperson reiterated that the ECP will not succumb to such pressure tactics, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to upholding constitutional and legal obligations.

Reaffirming its commitment to constitutional and legal obligations, the ECP stated that it will not yield to pressure tactics. “The Election Commission remains steadfast in performing its duties in line with the Constitution and the law, undeterred by such misleading attempts,” the spokesperson asserted.

The ECP clarified that all Forms 46, 45, and 47 received from Returning Officers were uploaded to the Commission’s website without any alterations and remain accessible to the public.

The spokesperson noted that affected parties have filed election petitions as per the law, which are currently under review in the Election Tribunals. Some tribunals have already issued decisions after hearing the parties’ arguments.

Voter turnout figures are included in the ECP’s annual and post-election reports, which are published in accordance with legal requirements.

Commenting on the reserved seats for women and non-Muslims would not be appropriate, as the matter is sub judice. The Election Commission will decide on this issue in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

The spokesperson urged anyone with substantial evidence of irregularities to provide it to the relevant candidates and affected parties, enabling them to present it before the tribunals for proper legal proceedings.