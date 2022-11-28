UrduPoint.com

ECP Spokesman's By Election Remarks Reported 'out Of Context'

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ECP spokesman's by election remarks reported 'out of context'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday roundly denied issuing any official statement concerning the by elections of national and provincial assemblies in case of the resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators.

A journalist asked questions about the law, rules and expenditures to be incurred on holding the by elections of national and provincial assemblies, in case PTI quit assemblies. The ECP spokesman in a statement lamented that his answers to the queries were reported 'out of context.' It merits mentioning here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan, while addressing a huge gathering on Saturday last, announced quitting the assemblies.

 The PTI is, currently, in power in two provinces – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – and it also has presence in Balochistan and Sindh assemblies. "We will hold by-elections on the vacant seats, if PTI members resign from the assemblies. Holding by election in an provincial constituency cost between Rs 50 million to Rs 70 million. By elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies will cost nearly Rs 22 billion, " a section of media quoted the spokesman as saying.

