Open Menu

ECP Starts Ballot Paper Dispatch For Upcoming Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2024 | 07:50 PM

ECP starts ballot paper dispatch for upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started the delivery of national and provincial assembly ballot papers to various District Returning Officers (DROs) while concurrently printing them for the upcoming elections.

An ECP official told APP on Sunday that ballot papers for two Constituencies in the National and Provincial Assemblies of Lodhran and Vehari were sent from the Islamabad Printing Press to the relevant District Returning Officers (DROs).

Ballot paper printing is progressing smoothly and is expected to conclude around February 3 or 4, said the official.

The ongoing printing process involves 270 tons of special paper, he said, adding that the ECP already had directed the Printing Corporation of Pakistan on January 14 to print 260 million watermarked ballot papers for the February 8 polls.

Distinctive watermarks will embellish the ballot papers, which are slated to be printed using three different machines. Stringent security measures have been implemented at the Printing Corporation premises throughout the ballot paper production process.

The introduction of watermarked ballot papers in the country took place during the 2018 general elections, signifying a notable milestone. Three printing machines, including the Security Printing Corporation, the Pakistan Postal Foundation, and the Printing Corporation of Pakistan, were used to share the workload for this endeavour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Lodhran Vehari January February Sunday 2018 From Share Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

11 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

20 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

20 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

20 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

21 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

21 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

22 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

22 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

22 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

22 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan