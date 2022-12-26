UrduPoint.com

ECP Starts Capacity Building Of Staff On RMS System

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2022 | 08:40 PM

ECP starts capacity building of staff on RMS system

The process of the training workshops for the capacity building of the staff of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) master trainers on the use of Result Management System (RMS) for results of the polling in the upcoming general election began here in a local hotel on Monday.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The process of the training workshops for the capacity building of the staff of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) master trainers on the use of result Management System (RMS) for results of the polling in the upcoming general election began here in a local hotel on Monday.

These trained master trainers will further impart training to other staffers in their respective districts.

The training workshop is organized with the cooperation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) collectively consisted of 9 training sessions that will continue till December 31, 2022.

During the session, three groups will be imparted training separately on a daily basis. Each group will consist of 20 members. The officers of the Information Technology Department of the Election Commission of Pakistan are performing their duties as trainers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Election Commission Of Pakistan Hotel December Undp Election 2018

Recent Stories

HESCO to suspend power supply from Dec 26 to Jan 3 ..

HESCO to suspend power supply from Dec 26 to Jan 3

14 minutes ago
 Peaceful conduct of LB polls raised Pakistan's sta ..

Peaceful conduct of LB polls raised Pakistan's stature: AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Il ..

14 minutes ago
 Punjab govt striving to improve living standards o ..

Punjab govt striving to improve living standards of people: CM

14 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 minutes ago
 South Korea Confirms First Case of 'Brain-Eating A ..

South Korea Confirms First Case of 'Brain-Eating Ameba' Infection - Disease Cont ..

14 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab defends decision of de-notifying c ..

Governor Punjab defends decision of de-notifying chief minister

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.