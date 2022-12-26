ECP starts capacity building of staff on RMS system

The process of the training workshops for the capacity building of the staff of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) master trainers on the use of Result Management System (RMS) for results of the polling in the upcoming general election began here in a local hotel on Monday.

These trained master trainers will further impart training to other staffers in their respective districts.

The training workshop is organized with the cooperation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) collectively consisted of 9 training sessions that will continue till December 31, 2022.

During the session, three groups will be imparted training separately on a daily basis. Each group will consist of 20 members. The officers of the Information Technology Department of the Election Commission of Pakistan are performing their duties as trainers.