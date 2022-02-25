ECP starts holding awareness workshops for second phase of LG polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started the process of holding media workshops in collaboration with local press clubs to create awareness among the people for the second phase of the local governments polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here on Friday.

In this connection, first workshop was organized in Peshawar on February 21, followed by second similar media workshop in Abbottabad on February 24. Similar workshops were also being scheduled in collaboration with local press clubs in 17 districts including four newly merged districts.

Besides, media, candidates, polling agents and representatives of the civil society will participate in these workshops to inform them about six different ballot papers and procedure of the elections.

The aim behind holding this awareness initiative is to tell people about the method of polling their vote in the local bodies' polls scheduled on March 31, 2022.

In the first phase of the local bodies polls, media and civil society have played an active role and ECP is hopeful that they will play the same role in creation of awareness for the second phase too.