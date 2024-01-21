ECP Starts Process Of Providing Postal-ballot Papers
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 12:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday started the process of providing postal ballot papers to eligible individuals for the general election for both National and provincial assemblies.
An ECP local chapter official said that Monday is the deadline for submitting postal ballot paper applications.
He said eligible voters could download postal-ballot application from the electoral authority's website.
Upon receiving the postal ballot, voters should then send their votes to the relevant District Returning Officer within the specified time, he added.
He said the individuals receiving postal ballots will not have the privilege to cast their votes in person at the polling stations.
The application must be forwarded or endorsed by the voter's office to prevent unauthorized individuals from applying for a postal ballot.
