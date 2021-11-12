UrduPoint.com

ECP Starts Registration Of Voters In Rwp District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) here on Friday started the registration of the voters in Rawalpindi district.

According to a spokesman, the voter registration process would continue for a month.

The ECP teams would visit door-to-door to verify the voters.

In case of non-registration of vote or transfer of vote, duly filled Form No. 13 will have to be submitted to the authority concerned.

The Government employees would use Form No. 14 for registration of vote, he added.

