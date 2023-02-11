ECP starts scrutinizing nomination papers for NA-265

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Election Commission Balochistan has started scrutinizing of nomination papers submitted for NA-265.

The polling for the vacant seat of NA-265 will be held on February 16.

According to the Election Commission officials, the final list of candidates who submitted their nomination papers had been published on February 9, following that it has started scrutinizing process which will remain continue till February 13.

ECP officials further said appeals against the rejection of nomination papers by returning officers could be submitted till 16 February in the Appellant Tribunals, while the appeals will be decided by the Appellant Tribunal by February 20.

The revised list of candidates will be released on February 21 and nomination papers can be withdrawn till February 22.

On February 23, 2023, the final list of candidates will be released, and they will be allotted election symbols while polling will be held on March 16, 2023.

It may be mentioned here that the total number of voters in this constituency of the National Assembly is 404,391. Of them, 226,435 are male and 177,856 are female voters.