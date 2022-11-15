ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 districts of Balochistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The scrutiny process will be completed till Thursday while polling will be held on 14th of next month.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2022) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ elections on specific seats of union councils, municipal committees and corporations in 32 districts of Balochistan.

According to preliminary list of candidates, 3,263 nomination papers have been received for 2,082 reserved seats for women, 1820 nomination papers for 902 seats for farmers, 1807 nomination papers for 902 seats for workers and 316 nomination papers have been received for 902 seats reserved for non-Muslims.