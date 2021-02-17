UrduPoint.com
ECP Starts Scrutiny Of Senate Candidates' Nomination Papers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:54 PM

ECP starts scrutiny of Senate candidates' nomination papers

The Election Commission of Pakistan has started the process of scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by aspiring candidates for upcoming Senate elections that is scheduled on March 03

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan has started the process of scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by aspiring candidates for upcoming Senate elections that is scheduled on March 03.

A total of 51 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the provincial Election Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 12 seats in the Senate elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

So far, out of these candidates, the ECP has accepted and found correct nomination papers of all candidates from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Farhatullah Babar of PPP.

Polling for Senate elections would be held on March 3, 2021 from 9 a.

m to 5 p.m at the Parliament House Islamabad and four provincial assemblies simultaneously.

Meanwhile, ECP has prepared a code of conduct for candidates, voters and election agents to ensure that elections are held in a transparent manner.

For this purpose, the ECP has convened a meeting of all those political parties having representation in the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies on Monday (February 22) at 11a.m for consultation.

During the meeting the proposed code of conduct would be discussed and released for implementation.

