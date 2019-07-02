UrduPoint.com
ECP Starts Training Of Polling Staff For Elections In Merged Areas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Training of polling staff for tribal district elections started Tuesday at each tehsil level of all the tribal districts under the supervision of Election Commission of Pakistan, said ECP spokesperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Training of polling staff for tribal district elections started Tuesday at each tehsil level of all the tribal districts under the supervision of Election Commission of Pakistan, said ECP spokesperson.

The twelve days training would end on July 14, 2019.

The trainers are Javed Rehmat, ADG (TR&E), Muhammad Tariq JS (LGE), Tahir Hussain DS (TR&E), Sajjad Ali Director-I (Training), Khashif Abbas Malik, DD (TR&E) and Ghulam Abbas, DD (Monitoring).

The first ever elections in merged areas for 16 general seats of the KP Assembly would be held on July 20, 2019 under the 25th amendment in the constitution. The ECP made arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections in the erstwhile FATA.

