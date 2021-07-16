UrduPoint.com
ECP Starts Training Of ROs For Cantonment Elections

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday hold a two-day workshop to train Returning Officers (ROs) for holding general elections in cantonment boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Provincial Election Office.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner KP, Muhammad Farid inaugurated the workshop while Deputy Director Muhammad Nasir and Deputy Director Abdul Qadir were performing training duties, said ECP spokesman.

ECP has appointed Chief Executive Officers of 11-Cantonment Boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Returning Officers for holding of elections.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Cantt Amir Rashid and Deputy CEO Amna Zafar, CEO Risalpur Cantt Muhammad Tanveer, CEO Cantt Mardan Arshad Khan, CEO Cantt Abbottabad Ammar Ahmed, Additional CEO Amir Sohail Butt, Bannu Cantt CEO Dr Raza Shah, Kohat Cantt CEO Khurram Arif and DI Khan Cantt CEO Farid Munir Wattoo and Deputy Director Training Imran Khattak attended the workshop.

Election would be held on September 12, 2021. According to the election schedule, nomination papers would be submitted from July 26 to July 29, 2021. The Names of the candidates who have submitted nomination papers would be published on July 30. These papers would be scrutinized from July 31 to August 3.

Appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers can be lodged from August 4 to 7, on which a decision would be taken by August 10.

The names of the candidates whose documents were correct would be published on August 11. Candidates can withdraw their papers by August 12.

Symbols would be allotted to candidates on August 13. Polling would be held on September 12 and returning officers will submit the final results on September 17.

