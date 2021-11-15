ECP starts verification of voters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Election Commission of Pakistan here Monday started door-to-door campaign for verification of all registered voters for reviewing electoral lists in Mardan division.

Sardar Jahanzaib, Regional Election Commissioner Mardan in a press statement here said that the objectives of the campaign were to prepare transparent and flawless electoral lists to ensure free and fair general elections in 2023.

The phase of door to door verification would continue up till December 6, 2021. The Election Commission of Pakistan has appealed to all citizens to cooperate with ECP's staff during verification process.