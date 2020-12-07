ECP starts working on making improvements in election operation: CEC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday said that the commission had started working on making major improvements in election operation under strategic plan 2019-23.

Addressing a function held here at ECP Secretariat on National Voters Day, the CEC said that under the plan, new eligible voters were being registered while steps were being taken to introduce new technology in election process.

He said that the commission had also started a pilot project in 21 districts to know the reasons behind gender gap in voters' lists. He added the project was in final stages.

He said that the commission had also introduced online complaint management system to receive complaints from citizens and immediately give relief to complainer.

Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the commission had completed all arrangements for holding of local government elections in time however it had stopped the election process by January 31, 2021 in the light of directions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) keeping in view the Corona situation. He added the commission was in touch with the NCOC in that regard.

He said that the objective behind observing this day was to raise awareness about the importance of vote.

He added all eligible citizens should register them with ECP as voter.

He said that the commission had made sincere efforts for registration of those eligible voters in various areas of the country who were not registered with the ECP earlier.

He added due to ECP's such measures taken to register all eligible voters, the number of registered voters reached now at 115 million from 112 million in the country.

He said that the ECP's mandate was to hold free, fair and transparent election in the country.

He added the commission arranges various activities on election day every year to inform the public about their democratic right and national responsibility.

He appealed all citizens eligible for registration as voters to apply for national identity card for ensuring their registration as voter.

He added citizens could play their role in strengthening the democratic process while exercising their democratic right of casting vote to elect their favorite representatives.

He said that any citizen could get all required details from ECP about their vote while sending SMS to 8300.

On the occasion, the CEC also inaugurated ECP helpline 051-8848888 at ECP Secretariat to help the general public.