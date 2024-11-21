ECP strikes down Adil Bazai’s membership, vacates NA-262 Quetta seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday disqualified Adil Bazai, the PML-N Member of the National Assembly, and declared the NA-262 Quetta seat vacant.

The ECP announced a reserved judgment on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif under Article 63-A, referring to Bazai’s failure to vote on the budget and the 26th Constitutional Amendment.