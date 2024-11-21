ECP strips Adil Bazai of NA membership over floor-crossing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday officially stripped PML-N MNA Adil Bazai of his National Assembly membership for representing NA-262 Quetta-I due to floor-crossing.

The ECP issued its verdict on the disqualification references filed against Bazai and subsequently released a notification declaring the constituency vacant under Article 634(4) of the Constitution.

In a notification, the ECP de-notified Adil Khan Bazai as the MNA from NA-262 Quetta-I, in accordance with its orders issued on November 21, 2024, under Article 63A(1)(b)(iii) of the Constitution.

This decision followed the Speaker of the National Assembly referring Bazai’s name to the ECP for disqualification, requesting the electoral body to remove him from his National Assembly membership.