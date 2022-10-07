UrduPoint.com

ECP Strongly Rejects Imran's Allegations

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2022 | 12:30 AM

ECP strongly rejects Imran's allegations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday strongly rejected the allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against it and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), terming the same "baseless and false".

An ECP spokesperson, in a statement, said, "It is very easy to teach others about moral values but it is very difficult to practice the same."He made it clear that the Commission held the proceedings of all cases, including the Toshakhana case, in open court, and would continue to carry out its affairs in accordance with the Constitution and law without succumbing any pressure.

More Stories From Pakistan

